New clues suggest Yevgeny Prigozhin plane was bombed

Fresh clues in the mystery surrounding Wagner warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane crash suggest that a bomb was planted onboard the private jet. Video has emerged which appears to show people posing as ‘potential buyers’ onboard what is said to be Prigozhin’s private jet in the hours before takeoff in a ‘serious security breach’. They were registered as passengers of the private jet in order to be let through by airport security in Moscow and then claimed they were ‘potential buyers’, according to VChK-OGPU Telegram channel, which is considered to have close ties to Russian security forces.

The potential buyers – including a woman with a handbag – reportedly had access to the plane for around one hour from 9.30am to 10.30am on Wednesday morning just hours before it crashed in the early evening – adding to suspicions the plane might have been tampered with. And adding to the speculation further, the owners of the aircraft, Brazilian company Embraer, revealed there have been no repairs carried out on the plane since 2019 because of international sanctions that have blocked Western manufacturers from providing parts or support for planes operated in Russia.

