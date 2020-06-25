PJ Media:

Grayson has been criticized by her own followers for not being at CHOP all the time. She says she’s busy buying weapons for her people.

Apparently Black Lives Matter has another chief at Seattle’s CHOP besides warlord Raz Simone.

Behind the scenes, pulling strings and raising money, is a young woman, a dyed-in-the-wool radical, who’s in charge of logistics, messaging and, apparently, fundraising.

Her name is Jaiden Grayson. She appears to be a part-time model and radical.

The Seattle CHOP chief admits that the takeover of public and private property on June 8 has never been about peaceful protest; it’s always been a show of force to frighten local officials “by any means necessary.”

Jaiden Grayson told independent journalist Ami Horowitz she’s there to disrupt.

“Every single day that I show up here. I’m not here to peacefully protest. I’m here to disrupt until my demands are met. You can not rebuild until you break it all the way down. Respond to the demands of the people or be ready to be met with any means necessary. By any means necessary. … It’s not a slogan. It’s not even a warning. I’m letting people know what comes next.”

Grayson said that violence done by Black Lives Matter, antifa and CHOP-istanis is no vice. It’s a “response to violence is not violence itself.” That’s nice if you can get law enforcement to see things your way.

More at PJ Media