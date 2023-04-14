The rate of suicide among youth in the United States rose amid pandemic-related isolation, job loss, financial instability, lockdowns, illness and grief, according to a new report published by the Centers for Diseases and Prevention.

The report shows a 4 percent jump in suicides in from 2020 to 2021, the sharpest yearly increase in 20 years.

Approximately 48,200 Americans took their own lives in 2021, an increase of 46,000 deaths in 2020 and 47,511 deaths in 2019, prior to the Covid-1984 globalist takeover.

Suicide is now the second-leading cause of death among Americans aged 10 through 34 and the eleventh-leading cause of death in the US compared to 2020 when it was the twelfth-leading cause.

From 2020 to 2021, the US suicide rate reached more than 14 deaths per 100,000 people, an 11 percent increase since 2001.

READ MORE