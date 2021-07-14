SF Gate:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a $100 billion budget deal Monday, paving the way for millions of Californians to receive one-time cash payments directly into their bank accounts.

Under “Golden State Stimulus II,” qualifying individuals with incomes between $30,000 to $75,000 will receive a $600 stimulus check and qualifying families with kids, including undocumented families, will get an additional $500.

California Department of Finance spokesman H.D. Palmer previously told the Sacramento Bee that payments will begin to be issued in early September.

First proposed in May, Newsom’s “Golden State Stimulus II” is an extension of the program that sent payments out to individuals earning $30,000 and under in April. If you already received a check, you can’t receive a second one.

Most Californians who qualify for the stimulus don’t need to do anything to receive the payment.

“The plan creates the biggest state tax rebate in American history, expanding direct payments to middle class families for a total of $12 billion in stimulus payments that will go directly to middle class Californians and families,” according to a statement from the governor’s office.

State officials estimated that roughly two out of every three Californians will receive stimulus payments.

