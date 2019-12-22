ABC7.COM

Under the new law SB 104 California will offer government subsidized health benefits for undocumented immigrants under the age of 26. Previously only undocumented immigrant children could apply. It’s part of new funding for MediCal. Gov. Gavin Newsom says there will be “An additional $450 a month in subsidies reducing premiums by 25%. No state in America does that.” Sarah Dar from the California Immigrant Policy Center says this will make a healthier community. “It’s a population that by and large is not getting regular care, not regularly visiting the doctor. This is going to change all of that – regular doctor visits, preventative care, checkups.”

