Bill Co-Author Once Led Successful Effort to Lower Criminal Penalties for Knowingly Spreading HIV

Parents in California should seriously think about leaving now. The state is on the cusp of enacting an evil piece of legislation co-authored by a childless individual who once successfully led an effort to lower criminal penalties for knowingly spreading HIV. The Washington Free Beacon reported Thursday that a newly revised bill (A.B. 957) advancing through the legislature would penalize parents for refusing to “affirm” their child’s gender identity. This would be punished as a violation of the “health, safety, and welfare of the child” within the state’s family code. A.B. 957 originally passed the California State Assembly back on May 3. As the Daily Signal reported on Friday, Assembly Member Lori Wilson, D-Suisun City, wrote the bill and introduced it on Feb. 14. But the State Senator Scott Wiener, a CHILDLESS man who co-authored the legislation, amended it in California’s State Senate on June 6.

