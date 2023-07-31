New Biden CDC Head Pushes Annual Covid Vaccines

The new Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Mandy Cohen has announced it is expected that COVID vaccines will become annual like flu shots, prompting critics to point out that they were suspended from social media for predicting the same thing two years ago.

New CDC director, Mandy Cohen, gleefully laughs and smiles as she reminisces about imposing abitrary totalitarian restrictions on people during the fake pandemic, throughout which she was Secretary of Health for North Carolina.



By the way, who uses the 'devil horns' hand sign to… pic.twitter.com/sKZb0zzre1 — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) June 3, 2023

Cohen, who become CDC Director at the start of the month told Spectrum News, “We’re just on the precipice of that, so I don’t want to get ahead of where our scientists are here and doing that evaluation work, but yes we anticipate that COVID will become similar to flu shots, where it is going to be you get your annual flu shot, and you get your annual COVID shot.”

“We’re not quite there yet, but stay tuned,” she continued, adding “I think within the next couple of weeks, month we’re going to hear more from our experts on COVID shots.”

One Twitter user noted that he was kicked off the platform in 2021 for suggesting this would happen.