New allegations in family feud over Dianne Feinstein’s Stinson Beach home

The legal battle over Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s Stinson Beach property escalated further late last week, when attorneys for Michael Klein — the co-trustee of Feinstein’s trust — filed a combative response to a petition submitted in June by Feinstein’s daughter.

The original petition argued that, as the sole beneficiary of a trust set up by her now-deceased husband Richard Blum, Sen. Feinstein is entitled to sell the family’s multimillion-dollar Stinson Beach property, and that she did indeed want to sell the property as soon as possible. The petition noted that her daughter Katherine Feinstein, too, wanted to sell the property “expeditiously.” Sen. Feinstein was replaced by Katherine as co-trustee in 2022, serving alongside Klein, Blum’s longtime lawyer.

In the June filing, Katherine Feinstein alleged that Klein did not want to sell the Stinson Beach property, going against the senator’s wishes and instead aligning with Blum’s three daughters (Feinstein’s step-daughters) who “wish to make use of Stinson Beach during Senator Feinstein’s lifetime and after her death at her expense.”

