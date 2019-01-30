AMRICAN THINKER – PETER CHOWKA

Prominent New Age personality and bestselling author Marianne Williamson is the latest über-left-wing Democrat to declare her candidacy for her party’s 2020 presidential nomination. What sets apart Williamson from a rapidly expanding field of presidential aspirants is her background as a spiritual leader with a large following who has never held or run for political office. In a speech livestreamed before an invited audience of supporters in Los Angeles on January 28, Williamson officially threw her aura into the ring. She had previously indicated an interest in running for the nation’s highest office as a peace, love, and spiritual candidate.

The header photo on her Twitter account, where she has over 2.6 million followers, proclaims, “Join the evolution.” At her Instagram, which also now promotes her candidacy, her most recent message contains a campaign pitch intended to distinguish her from what promises to be a record-breaking number of serious Democratic Party candidates:

When I talk about the underbelly of America’s millions of chronically traumatized children, or the sociopathic nature of our economic system, or our systemic racism, or America’s pathological militarism, I’m not saying much the traditional political candidates don’t know. But I’m naming those things, and they’re not. So what does that tell you about our political establishment…? The qualification we most need in a president today is the willingness to articulate the conversations we most need to be having. You have to name the darkness before you can route [sic] it out, and that takes courage and conviction more than it takes expertise at playing the game already being played.

Intrigued by her reference to “systemic racism,” I checked out Williamson’s campaign website, marianne2020.com. Under a heading of “The Problems of Our Criminal Justice System,” I read:

Having done some research and reporting on prison issues, these stats sounded way off to me. In fact, a May 1981 publication “Prisoners in 1980” by the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Statistics reported that the number of Americans incarcerated in state and federal prisons at the end of 1980 was actually 329,122 – not 200,000. And citing the most recent official government statistics I could find, again from the Bureau of Justice Statistics (April 18, 2018), the number of Americans locked up in 2016 was far fewer than the 7 million that Williamson claimed were incarcerated in 2014:

The incarcerated population decreased from 2,172,800 in 2015 to 2,162,400 in 2016.

Marianne Williamson, it seems, promises to be a fact-checker’s delight in the months ahead.