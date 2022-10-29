A new political ad blasting President Biden over issues like illegal immigration and the state of the economy aired Friday during Game 1 of the World Series.

BASEBALL FANS: Did you see our ad "NO MAS!" that just ran during Game 1 of the World Series? WATCH 👇 pic.twitter.com/wdLH79rdNw — Citizens for Sanity (@citizens_sanity) October 29, 2022

“How did we get here?” the ad begins, lamenting “low wages, high inflation, record crime” and “illegal immigration from places as far away as Pakistan.”

The ad, broadcast 11 days out from the midterm elections, was paid for by Citizens for Sanity and appeared to be targeting Latino voters — with the narrator speaking with a clear Hispanic accent.

“Our cities are a mess. Public services are a nightmare. But instead of helping us, Joe Biden has sent $66 billion to Ukraine. Weapons worth billions more. And now, Joe Biden says his fight in Ukraine could lead to nuclear Armageddon. World War III.

“You know what I say? No mas,“ the ad concludes.

