FOX NEWS:

A White House official testified behind closed doors Tuesday that he had concerns about President Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the heart of Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, according to prepared remarks — as the president ripped the witness as a “Never Trumper” and challenged his account.

Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who serves as a director on the National Security Council (NSC), arrived Tuesday morning to testify before the House Intelligence, Oversight, and Foreign Affairs committees. His prepared opening statement, obtained by Fox News, expresses concern over Trump’s request to have Ukraine investigate political opponents. But in the run-up to the testimony, the president repeatedly swiped at the official via Twitter.

“Why are people that I never even heard of testifying about the call,” Trump tweeted. “Just READ THE CALL TRANSCRIPT AND THE IMPEACHMENT HOAX IS OVER!”

He also tweeted: “How many more Never Trumpers will be allowed to testify about a perfectly appropriate phone call when all anyone has to do is READ THE TRANSCRIPT! I knew people were listening in on the call (why would I say something inappropriate?), which was fine with me, but why so many?”