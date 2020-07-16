Breitbart:

The Lincoln Project, led by outspoken Never Trump personalities like Rick Wilson and George Conway, devoted over 89 percent of its disbursements to “operating expenditures,” according to the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

The FEC data, covering the period from November 5, 2019, to March 31, 2020, showed the Never Trump super PAC — which describes its primary mission as defeating both “President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box” — reporting $2,587,886.64 in total contributions and $1,384,428.21 in total disbursements. According to the data, the super PAC reported $1,236,036.35 in “operating expenditures,” accounting for 89.3 percent of total disbursements in that period. Independent expenditures accounted for the remaining $148,131.86:

So 90% of the money raised for that sham Lincoln Project went to “operating expenditures” (salaries for the worthless Never Trumpers like Rick Wilson). Astounding. https://t.co/o9Gk27Vt4J — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) July 14, 2020

According to the FEC, the Lincoln Project, at the end of that timeframe, reported $1,203,458.43 cash on hand.

Cofounder Rick Wilson is no stranger to controversy or financial issues. He launched the Lincoln Project as those issues continued to pile up, as Breitbart News has extensively detailed:

Records demonstrate that as Trump was taking off as a political force, Wilson’s personal financial situation turned dour. The bank was moving in on his house, credit card companies were suing him over debt accrued, and the IRS filed various liens against him for almost $400,000 for back taxes in February 2014. As that happened, Wilson’s political style changed to become anti-Trump instead of continuing with his decades-long history of inflammatory right-wing politics. Wilson’s The Lincoln Project, a group of Never Trump political consultants running targeted ads attacking Trump this year, has been touting an ad bashing the Confederate flag as a symbol of “treason” against the United States.

Breitbart News detailed Wilson’s rise to fame as a prominent Never Trumper. He established his voice as an outspoken Trump opponent after years of working in the web of politics. He worked as the Florida field director for George H.W. Bush’s 1988 presidential campaign, served as a policy adviser for former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and established his own consulting firm called Intrepid Media, which “between the start of 2009 and the end of 2012 … failed to line up major political candidates as clientele, despite big GOP victories across the board in 2010,” leading to financial strain.

