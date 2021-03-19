The New York Post:

An infuriated customer caused a flap at a chicken wing chain in California after the restaurant was too slow to remake his order and then refused him a refund, according to video and other startled customers.

The fiery footage from inside a Wingstop in Antelope shows an enraged man ripping away a cash register and slamming it to the ground. He then picks up the equipment and tosses it through the restaurant’s window, the clip shows.

Another man inside the store said he also witnessed the fowl play when going back to the Wingstop to pick up some ranch dressing for his order.

“That’s all I came for, was some ranch, OK?” Tharon Trujillo, who captured the chaos on his cellphone, told KTXL. “I guess they mixed up on his order twice. He was arguing. He was like, ‘Hey, can you get my food remade?’ They said, ‘Yes, we’re remaking it.’”

About five minutes later, Trujillo said the man apparently had reached his limit.

