Never eat these popular foods, safety experts warn: ‘Just not worth the risk’

You might want to think twice the next time you’re shopping at the grocery store.Food safety experts have revealed the four things sold at the grocery store that they would never eat — and some of them may surprise you.Kali Kniel, a microbiologist at the University of Delaware, and Dr. Bryan Quoc Le, a Washington-based food chemist and industry consultant, revealed their collective list to the Huffington Post.Here’s what they had to say:1. Raw sproutsIf you’re a big fan of adding things like alfalfa sprouts and clover as a garnish on avocado toast and sandwiches, it turns out that the risks may actually outweigh the benefits.

Raw, unpasteurized milk

If you see unpasteurized milk being sold at the grocery store, it’s recommended that you run the other way — well, kind of.

“There are a lot of people who tout [raw] milk as having all these health benefits, but it’s just not worth the risk because there are a lot of pathogenic organisms that are still alive in that milk, especially if it’s coming straight from a processing facility,” Le told HuffPo.

Produce that’s been pre-cut

While you might love the simple convenience of grabbing a pre-cut container of fruit or vegetables during a run to the grocery store, it might not actually be that great for you.

The experts suggest washing the pre-cut produce before you eat it, a sentiment which was echoed by the CDC, as it can contain bacteria.

READ MORE