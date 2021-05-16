Quote from Sheikh Rashid “Never a truer word was Spoken”

The founder of Dubai, Sheikh Rashid, was asked about the future of his country, and he replied,

“My grandfather rode a camel, my father rode a camel, I ride a Mercedes, my son rides a Land Rover, and my grandson is going to ride a Land Rover, but my great-grandson is going to have to ride a camel again.”

Why is that, he was asked? And his reply was,

“Hard times create strong men, strong men create easy times.

Easy times create weak men, weak men create difficult times.

Many will not understand it but you have to raise warriors, not parasites”

And add to that the historical reality that all great “empires”…the Persians, the Trojans, the Egyptians, the Greeks, the Romans and in later years the British…all rose and perished within 240 years. Each “rotted from within”.

America has now passed that 240 year mark and the “rot” is visible all around us and now accelerating quickly. We are past the Mercedes and Land Rover Years and the camels are in our yards. And 75 million Americans demonstrated last November by voting for Biden that they know nothing of history and/ or think we should all be riding camels!”

ABOUT SHEIKH RASHID – Sheikh Rashid was responsible for the transformation of Dubai from a small cluster of settlements near the Dubai Creek to a modern port city and commercial hub. The above quote reflected his concern that Dubai’s oil, which was discovered in 1966 and which began production in 1969, would run out within a few generations. He therefore worked to develop the economy of Dubai so that it could survive after the end of oil production, and was a driving force behind a number of major infrastructure projects to promote Dubai as a regional hub for trade.