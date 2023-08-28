Nevada Rangers plow truck through Extinction Rebellion protest after the activists blocked road into festival causing ‘miles-long gridlock’

Rangers have smashed through a climate protest blocking the road to Burning Man in Nevada – as footage shows them taking a no-nonsense approach to the activists. Video shows six demonstrators from Seven Circles and Extinction Rebellion jamming the street with a trailer, causing traffic chaos and miles-long gridlock.

The demonstrators locked themselves on to the trailer and appeared to clash with those trying to attend Burning Man on Sunday. But rangers from the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribal Police Department of Nevada plowed straight through the blockade and quickly began arresting demonstrators. One tribal officer got out of the vehicle and ordered a woman to the floor at gunpoint before telling her to ‘stop resisting’ arrest. The eco-zealots shrieked in horror and some sobbed saying ‘we’re non-violent’ as they were hauled away. The footage was roundly celebrated, as Americans and Brits praised cops for dealing with climate protesters who have wreaked havoc across the world in recent years.

