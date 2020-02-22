Realclearpolitics:

Bernie Sanders’ clash with the hospitality workers union did not start the history of bad feelings about him in Nevada. That started four years ago. Both involved thuggery wherein nasty Sanders followers harassed other candidates and their backers with misogynist and racist delight.

Worse than these outbursts are Sanders’ two-faced responses to them. He verbally condemns this behavior. But he never fires or singles out the perps. Then he and his surrogates go into weasel mode, holding that the nastiness comes from both sides.

“Harassment of all forms is unacceptable to me,” Sanders recently said, “and we urge supporters of all campaigns not to engage in bullying or ugly personal attacks.”

But supporters of all campaigns aren’t engaging in bullying or ugly personal attacks. Just his.

I’m convinced that the Bernie brutes played a part in Sanders’ mediocre performance in Iowa and New Hampshire. Sanders was supposed to win handily in both. Such conduct may dampen an expected Sanders win in the Nevada caucuses.

Read more at Realclearpolitics