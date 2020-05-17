New York Post:

EDITOR’S NOTE – But … he’s got a mask!

A married Nevada congressman has admitted having a longstanding affair with a former intern calling herself “Love Jones” — after she exposed him in an explosive series of podcasts.

Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.) — who had previously been Nevada’s first African-American State Senate Majority Leader — came forward after Gabriela Linder detailed the affair in a podcast, “Mistress for Congress.”

It started in 2009 when she was a 21-year-old intern at then-Senator Harry Reid’s Nevada office — and they only broke ties in April, the same month she started her podcast, she told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Read more at The New York Post