USA Today:

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won the Nevada caucuses accelerating the momentum that is making him increasingly hard to beat as the presidential nominating calendar speeds up.

After winning the popular vote in the first three contests, Sanders is in a strong position heading into next week’s primary in South Carolina and the Super Tuesday contests three days later.

His win comes as other candidates are stepping up their attacks on him and outside groups – including Republicans opposed to President Donald Trump – are warning that a Sanders’ nomination would put both the White House and Congress in jeopardy.

