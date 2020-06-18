Breitbart:

Major Hollywood networks have hired famed private investigator Edward Myers to comb through reality star’s social media accounts for content that might lead to accusations of racism.

The Daily Mail reports that networks including CBS, Showtime, MTV, and VHI have hired Myers after having to sack numerous reality stars in the past two weeks amid re-emergence the Black Lives Matter movement because of past inappropriate postings.

Myers, who has previously worked with LA County’s hardcore gang division and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ private security chief Gavin de Becker, describes himself as an “investigation and risk assessment specialist” whose services include ‘surveillance and counter-surveillance’ and ‘intelligence gathering.”

Over recent weeks, television studios have fired some of their leading reality stars for their past use of racial slurs and the like. “The only thing keeping me from doing mildly racist tweets is the knowledge that Al Sharpton would never stop complaining about me,” read one of the posts by Hartley Sawyer from The Flash, leading to his removal from the CW show.

