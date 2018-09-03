Networks crop Farrakhan from Clinton, Jackson, Sharpton image

THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

It was an image that caused quite a stir Friday afternoon. There on the stage presiding over Aretha Franklin’s epic funeral extravaganza was former President Bill Clinton alongside former presidential candidates Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton. And immediately next to those three, in the same honored position as the ex-president and the civil rights leaders was anti-semite, Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

The controversial, fringe leader who has been accused of anti-semitism, anti-white racism, anti-gay slurs, and sexism was prominently featured in the marathon television coverage but somehow didn’t show up in the social media coverage from some of America’s major networks.

More at the Washington Times

