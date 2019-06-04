NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

A 17-year-old rape victim ended her life in the Netherlands with the help of legal euthanasia after she said her suffering became “unbearable.”

Noa Pothoven passed away Sunday at her home in the city of Arnhem, according to multiple reports.

Euthanasia is legal in the Netherlands under certain conditions, including approval by a doctor. Pothoven wrote extensively about her battle with depression on social media and posted recently on Instagram that “within a maximum of 10 days I will die.”

“I deliberated for quite a while whether or not I should share this, but decided to do it anyway,” she wrote, according to Inside Edition. “Maybe this comes as a surprise to some, given my posts about hospitalization, but my plan has been there for a long time and is not impulsive.”

She added that “I have quit eating and drinking for a while now, and after many discussions and evaluations, it was decided to let me go because my suffering is unbearable.”