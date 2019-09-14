BREITBART:

Islamic primary schools across the Netherlands have distributed anti-LGBT literature which claims Allah destroyed an entire people based on their homosexuality.

The material is part of the sex education in Islamic schools and comes from the book Help! I am Growing Up released by the Islamic organisation ISBO for 44 schools across the Netherlands, Nederlandse Omroep Stichting reports.

On the topic of homosexuality, the book states that “the prohibition in Islam is based on having intercourse with someone of the same sex,” and goes on to condemn transgender people saying that Allah “cursed” boys who dress as girls.