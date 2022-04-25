Breitbart

As consumers dump their Netflix subscriptions in droves, the far-left streamer is reportedly taking an ax to its animation department, cutting programming and firing employees in the latest sign that the company’s days of carefree spending are over. Netflix laid off its director of creative leadership and development for original animation, Phil Rynda, along with some of his staff, according to a report from The Wrap. The streamer has also pulled the plug on existing and in-development shows. Some Netflix animation employees have also accused the streamer of using manipulated data to justify the cancellations. Planned animated series based on Jeff Smith’s popular comic book series Bone and Roald Dahl’s novel The Twits have been cancelled. An upcoming series based on Lauren Faust’s Toil and Trouble will also not move forward.

