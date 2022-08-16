Streaming giant Netflix has put an entire campus in its Silicon Valley hometown of Los Gatos up for sublease, as it looks to shore up unused office space amid a turbulent year for the California company.

After a pandemic-era streaming boon, the company announced in April that it lost subscribers for the first time since 2011 — and lost nearly a million more by July. Its stock has fallen by nearly 60% this year. The company laid off around 300 employees in June, on top of 150 earlier in the year, and it now looks to be shedding that empty office space in its Silicon Valley hometown.

The 165,000 square-foot leased complex in Los Gatos is owned by the Sobrato Organization and located at 100 and 150 Winchester Circle, reports the Real Deal. The building at 100 Winchester Circle was formerly the company headquarters, before moving its base half a mile away to Albright Way.

