Netflix producer for ‘Fauda’ Matan Meir killed fighting Hamas in Gaza

A production crew member who worked on the Netflix drama series “Fauda” was killed fighting Hamas in northern Gaza over the weekend, the show announced.

Matan Meir, a reservist in Israel’s elite 551st Brigade’s 697th Battalion and longtime crew member on the award-winning show, was killed in action in Gaza on Saturday, the show’s official X account wrote.

“We are devastated to share that one of our Fauda family members, Matan Meir, was killed in action in Gaza,” the account posted.

“Matan was an integral crew member. The cast and crew are heartbroken by this tragic loss. We extend our condolences to Matan’s family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

Meir, a 38-year-old reservist, was one of four soldiers of the 697th Battalion killed by a blast from a booby-trapped tunnel shaft next to a mosque in the Beit Hanoun area, the Times of Israel reported.

