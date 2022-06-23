Hollywood Reporter

Netflix has cut an additional 300 employees — around 3 percent of its workforce — marking the latest round of major layoffs at the beleaguered streaming giant. “Both Ted and I regret not seeing our slowing revenue growth earlier so we could have ensured a more gradual readjustment of the business,” read a note sent to staff on Thursday from Netflix co-chiefs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos. About 216 staffers impacted were in the United States; 30 employees were cut in Asia-Pacific countries; 53 in Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and 17 in Latin America, the memo stated.

