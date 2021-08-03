Deadline.com:

The messy legal battle over Netflix’s Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich docuseries has now gotten down and dirty.

In a flurry of filings Monday, the streamer, director-showrunner Lisa Bryant, executive producer Joe Berlinger, and producers RadicalMedia LLC and Leroy & Morton Productions LLC all denied Alan Dershowitz’s claims of defamation and more made in May this year when he said he was hoodwinked into appearing in the high-profile series in 2019.

In very similar language from their mutual attorneys at Palm Beach’s Shullman Fugate PLLC and NYC’s Davis Wright Tremain LLP, they all also denied there was any special deal to show Dershowitz’s so-called “materials” or “evidence” of his non-involvement with then-teenager Virginia Giuffre, as they looked at the widely publicized allegations that he had sex with a minor groomed by the now mysteriously dead convicted sex offender.

And, literally flipping the script, there’s more: Netflix and the other defendants have now become the plaintiffs against the Reversal of Fortune lawyer in countersuits of their own.

Slapping down Dershowitz with their anti-SLAPP moves, the Filthy Rich gang hasn’t named any specific sum they are looking for out of the Harvard Law professor emeritus. But we do know they ain’t looking for a few bucks and a bus token, if you know what I mean?

“Netflix is entitled to compensatory damages and punitive damages because Dershowitz commenced this action for the purpose (and, indeed, for the sole purpose) of harassing, intimidating, punishing, or otherwise maliciously inhibiting Netflix’s free exercise of speech and petition,” says the counterclaim filed today in federal court in Florida, where Dershowitz lives (read it here).

