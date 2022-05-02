Breitbart

As subscribers continue to flee in droves, the left-wing Netflix is taking an axe to its original programming development in an effort to rein in spending. The newest casualty: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, whose planned animated series has reportedly been cancelled. Netflix has dropped Pearl, the working title of the animated series that was created by Meghan Markle through Archewell Productions, the company the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry set up at Netflix last year, according to a report from Deadline.

Pearl, about a 12-year-old girl who meets influential women throughout history, was reportedly still in the development stage. Insiders at the streamer told Deadline that other projects in Archewell’s deal with Netflix could still see the light of day, including the upcoming documentary series Heart of Invictus.

