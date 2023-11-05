Netanyahu’s son ‘highly vulnerable target’ in US as he avoids Israel military duties

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Miami-based son, Yair, is at risk of being kidnapped amid high tensions globally, according to a former White House insider.

The 32-year-old is said to be working on “non-profit charity work” in Florida while around 360,000 reserve soldiers have been mobilized to join the Israeli army, temporarily leaving their commitments elsewhere.

Questions are being raised about why he has not joined his countrymen – and Howard Stoffer, an international affairs expert who spent 25 years working for the US government, says he must take security seriously.

Professor Stoffer believes it is “foolish” for Yair to be in America – if he’s not under protection by the likes of the Israeli intelligence services, Shin Bet or Mossad.

He told Daily Express US: “He will be a target. I would absolutely expect that and if he is not protected by Shin Bet or officers, taking away resources from the country that needs him now.

