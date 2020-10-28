The Jewish Press:

Interview with Aaron Klein, strategic adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Klein was also the chief strategist for Netanyahu’s latest successful election. Before that, Klein was senior reporter and Jerusalem bureau chief for Breitbart News as well as a popular weekend talk show host and a columnist for the Jewish Press. He is a New York Times bestselling author.

JP: How did the Abraham Accords come about?

Klein: The Abraham Accords came about in large part because of something that many refer to as the Netanyahu Doctrine, which means peace through strength and peace in exchange for peace.

As early as the 1990s, Netanyahu posited that genuine peace with Arab nations would only be achieved by strengthening Israel as an economic and military powerhouse. Israel became just that under Netanyahu’s leadership.

Gulf nations watched Netanyahu’s heroic efforts to isolate the terror-supporting regime in Tehran, something he did at times alone while many other world leaders turned a blind eye to Iran’s nuclear ambitions. If it weren’t for Netanyahu, Iran probably would already have nuclear weapons.

A turning point was Netanyahu’s 2015 address to a joint session of Congress to warn against the dangerous Iran nuclear deal, a campaign that later helped contribute to President Trump removing the U.S. from the disastrous accord. Netanyahu also ordered the daring January 2018 Mossad raid on a secret Iranian facility, exposing the extent of Iran’s illicit nuclear project.

Netanyahu quietly and at times publically built relations with Arab nations, with those countries fully understanding that Israel is an anchor of stability in the Middle East and that normalization was in their interests on so many levels.

The Abraham Accords also came about because of President Trump’s leadership in the Middle East, especially game-changing decisions to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and affirm Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

The Trump Peace Plan laid the foundations for peace by serving as the most realistic Middle East peace plan ever to be released.

Now Israel signed peace deals with the UAE and Bahrain and is formalizing a normalization deal with Sudan. Netanyahu has publically stated that there will be more such deals.

What are some of the real word implications of the Abraham Accords?

We’re already seeing the Abraham Accords bear the fruits of real peace. Every day we see on social media that there is real and warm peace with the UAE and Bahrain. Look at the pro-Israel content coming from those countries. It’s amazing.

The countries are already seeing the economic and political benefits. In the last two weeks alone, the UAE and Israel signed a pipeline agreement to bring oil to Europe and bypass the Suez Canal. Abu Dhabi filed official paperwork to open an embassy in Israel as soon as possible.

On the heels of the peace accords, Chevron signed a multibillion dollar deal to purchase the company that operates Israeli gas fields. A UAE cargo ship docked at an Israeli port. And the deals pave the way for more agreements on energy, technology, security and the fight against corona, among many other fields.

Sudan is a pretty big deal, too. A real U-turn. Sudan previously waged war on Israel, sending army companies in the 1948 war seeking to destroy the Jewish state. Sudan was also an important Iran ally and the center of weapons shipments to the terrorist enclave in Gaza.

Now Sudan normalizing with Israel massively isolates Iran, strengthens Israel’s security and even opens shorter and therefore cheaper flight paths for Israelis traveling to places like Brazil and India.

