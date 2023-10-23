Netanyahu warns Hezbollah ‘We will cripple it with a force’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited troops stationed near the border with Lebanon as increasing hostility and attacks by Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists have been causing a stir in the north since the outbreak of the Hamas-Israel war.

“If Hezbollah decides to enter the war, it will miss the Second Lebanon War. It will make the mistake of its life,” Netanyahu told troops on Sunday.

“We will cripple it with a force it cannot even imagine and the consequences for it and the Lebanese state are devastating.”

