Netanyahu warns Hamas will attack AMERICA if the terror group isn’t decimated by the IDF

Benjamin Netanyahu has warned America and the West will ‘be next’ if Hamas is not eradicated.The Israeli PM told Fox News on Monday that for the sake of the ‘civilized world’ it is essential the IDF roots out the terrorists responsible for the October 7 massacre.Netanyahu said:

‘If we don’t win now, then Europe is next and you’re next. And we have to win.”We have to win to protect Israel. We have to win to safeguard the Middle East. We have to win for the sake of the civilized world.’That’s the battle we’re fighting, and it’s being waged right now. There is no substitute for that victory.’Addressing Americans again, he stressed ‘our fight is your fight’ before branding the war as the frontline against ‘barbarism’ which could ‘endanger the entire world’.

