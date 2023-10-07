Netanyahu vows to turn Gaza into ‘rubble’: Israeli PM tells Palestinians to ‘leave now’ and says Hamas will pay an ‘unprecedented price’ after they kidnapped grans and launched shocking attack that has left hundreds dead on both sides

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to defeat the Hamas militant group after its deadly incursion into southern Israel which has seen them snatch grandparents, children and women off the streets but says the war will ‘take time.’

Hamas gunmen have taken dozens of hostages off the streets of Israel as the war takes a darker turn and the death toll reached 450 after less than one day.

Horrifying footage showed women being marched into vehicles, bloodied and bruised, often with their hands bound behind their backs. Earlier pictures showed Israeli pensioners taken into the Gaza Strip on golf carts and families forced into trucks.

More here.