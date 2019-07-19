THE JERUSALEM POST:

srael is unlikely to bar entry to US Rep. Ilhan Omar, who plans to visit next month, even though an anti-BDS law gives the government the authority to do so, according to a government source.

Omar on Wednesday introduced a new “pro-boycott” of Israel resolution in Congress, “affirming that all Americans have the right to participate in boycotts in pursuit of civil and human rights at home and abroad, as protected by the First Amendment to the [US] Constitution.”

On the same day that she introduced the bill, she announced she planned to visit Israel. Omar will be accompanied by Rep. Rashida Tlaib. Both have drawn extensive fire for controversial comments regarding Israel and several statements deemed antisemitic.

One government official told The Jerusalem Post that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s National Security Council was reviewing the issue and would offer him recommendations on how to respond.

According to the dry law in Israel that has been on the books for some two years, Omar – whose legislation implicitly calls for the boycott of Israel – could be denied entry. This law has only been used sporadically since being legislated.