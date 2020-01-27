BREITBART.COM

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday vowed to “make history” as he boarded a plane to Washington for what is expected to be the unveiling of President Donald Trump’s long awaited peace plan, which the Israeli leader said was sure to advance Israel’s vital interests. “I am going to Washington to meet an American president that is proposing a deal that I believe will advance Israel’s most vital interests,” Netanyahu told reporters from Ben Gurion Airport. “Over the last three years, I spoke countless times with President Trump — a great friend of Israel — and his team about these vital security needs, about our security, about our justice,” he said. “I will meet with President Trump tomorrow, and on Tuesday, together with him, we will make history.” Netanyahu recalled a trip he made under very different circumstances when Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, was in office. “Five years ago, I went to Washington, to Congress, because I was forced to oppose a plan proposed by the American president, because I believed that this plan endangered Israel’s most vital security needs and indeed its very existence,” he said in reference to the Obama-led Iran nuclear deal.

