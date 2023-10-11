Netanyahu: Terrorists Burned People Alive; Every Hamas Member Is ‘a Dead Man’; Gantz Invokes Ten Plagues

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recounted the horrors of Saturday’s terror attack by the Palestinian terror group Hamas in an address Wednesday evening to his nation introducing his emergency national unity government.

As Breitbart News reported earlier Wednesday, Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz of the Blue and White Party agreed to form an emergency government of national unity, setting aside political differences until the end of the war. Other opposition parties may follow.

