Netanyahu refuses temporary cease-fire, promises Israel will use ‘all of its power’ moments after meeting with Blinken who urged ‘humanitarian pause’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that his country would not consider halting its war on Hamas, rejecting Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s call for “humanitarian pauses” to allow civilians out of the Gaza Strip.

Israel “refuses a temporary cease-fire that doesn’t include a return of our hostages,” Netanyahu told reporters, referring to the more than 200 people taken captive by terrorists during their Oct. 7 attack that killed more than 1,400 Israelis — including at least 33 Americans.

The prime minister spoke after a meeting with Blinken, during which America’s top diplomat urged Netanyahu to stop the conflict to minimize Palestinian civilian deaths as Israel pursues Hamas jihadists hiding among the population in Gaza.

“Humanitarian pauses … increase security for civilians and permit the more effective and sustained delivery of humanitarian assistance,” Blinken said during a press conference Friday morning. “We are focused on getting hostages back to their families and we believe a humanitarian pause could facilitate it.”

