BREITBART:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he will authorise further “massive strikes” on Gaza Strip terrorists after rocket fire from the territory crashed into southern Israel overnight and into the morning.

“I instructed the (military) this morning to continue its massive strikes on terror elements in the Gaza Strip and ordered (it) to reinforce the troops around the Gaza Strip with tanks, artillery and infantry forces,” Netanyahu said at the start of a cabinet meeting.

WATCH: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting (English captions available).https://t.co/ZeJrp7Kj5J pic.twitter.com/ml2iMhiME5 — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 5, 2019

Israel said 430 rockets or mortars had been fired from the Palestinian enclave run by Hamas since Saturday, and it responded with waves of air and tank strikes.

The Israeli military says its Iron Dome defense system brought down more than 150 of the projectiles from Gaza, but several still managed to slip through. A rocket scored a direct hit on a residential home in the border town of Sderot.