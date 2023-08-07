Netanyahu Offers to Pass One More Reform, Shelve the Rest; Opposition Rejects

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that his government will pass one more part of his proposed judicial reforms and then postpone the rest of the proposals, a compromise offer that was instantly rejected by the country’s opposition.

Netanyahu, speaking to Bloomberg News, said that he would seek to change the country’s method of selecting judges, under which current judges have an effective veto and can maintain left-wing ideological and socioeconomic conformity on the bench.

This would be the second of four major reforms, most of which parallel existing practice in the U.S. and other democracies. The Netanyahu government passed the first reform, limiting the courts’ power to overturn government policies on the basis of their own determination of “reasonableness,” last month. Other reforms, such as allowing the legislature to override decisions by the Supreme Court, have been more controversial and have drawn criticism even from some of Netanyahu’s conservative supporters.

Netanyahu said: “I don’t think we should move from the one extreme, where we have perhaps the most activist judicial court on the planet, to getting to a point where the legislature, our Knesset, can just knock out any decision that the court makes. There has to be a balance. That’s what we’re trying to restore.”

