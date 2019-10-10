THE JERUSALEM POST:

In his first public comments regarding the US withdrawal from Syria, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement on Thursday “strongly condemning” the Turkish military action and offering humanitarian assistance to the Kurds.

“Israel strongly condemns the Turkish invasion of the Kurdish areas in Syria and warns against the ethnic cleansing of the Kurds by Turkey and its proxies,” he said. “Israel is prepared to extend humanitarian assistance to the gallant Kurdish people.”

Israeli officials indicated that Israel was willing to render any non-military aid the Kurds might need, though they would not be more specific.

Earlier in the day, at the 46th annual Yom Kippur War memorial service, Netanyahu did not mention US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria but seemed to have it in mind when he said that Israel can ultimately only rely on itself.