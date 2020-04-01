Fox News:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is going into self-quarantine after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus, his office confirmed Monday to Fox News.

The prime minister’s office said Netanyahu and his staff will go into quarantine, “until the epidemiological investigation regarding his adviser is completed.”

Netanyahu’s close advisers are also isolating after his adviser for parliamentary affairs, Rivka Paluch, tested positive for COVID-19.

The office told the Associated Press that Netanyahu has undergone a test and will remain in quarantine until he received results or is cleared by the health ministry and his personal doctor.

