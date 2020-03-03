Jerusalem Post:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Monday’s election “the biggest win of my life” in his victory speech at Expo Tel Aviv that started at 2:20am Tuesday. He added “we plowed the country from north to south. There is nothing like the citizens of Israel. Israeli citizens trust us because they know that we have brought the best decade in Israeli history.”

Netanyahu was greeted by cheers calling him “Bibi, king of Israel.”

“The victory is even sweeter, because it was against all odds and we were eulogized,” he told the crowd. “We turned the lemons into lemonade.”

In the speech, Netanyahu promised to eliminate the Iranian nuclear threat and bring about peace with moderate Arab countries. He also noted he intends to pursue further economic reforms, in addition to a proposed defense pact with the United States. The prime minister also spoke of his most touted policy proposal, delivering the annexation of settlements in the West Bank.

