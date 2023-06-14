The group of Neo-Nazis who protested outside Disney World were from a newly-established hate group identified as the Order of the Black Sun.

Anti-Defamation League (ADL) researcher Ben Popp told local media that the group – also known as ‘OBS’ – is a white supremacist network that formed just months ago and that the demonstration outside the children’s theme park was its first.

Popp said the hate group is ‘well known’ to the ADL and that it’s comprised of individuals who have ‘been involved in other white supremacist groups and organizations in the state of Florida for the past couple of years.’

Pictures and videos posted to Twitter by a Florida state representative showed about 15 protesters waving the Nazi flag and saying ‘Go back to Mexico’ on Saturday.

The identification of those involved comes after Disney heiress Abigail Disney said her grandfather would be ‘spinning in his grave’ at the sight outside the famous park.

