The West is stuck in a dead-end where calling attention to Ukrainian soldiers wearing neo-Nazi uniforms “risks playing into Russian propaganda”, but ignoring it normalises the practice, the New York Times has belatedly admitted.

A story which appears to break an important wartime media shibboleth that any critical examination of Ukraine is implicit support for Russia has been published in the New York Times, as it discusses the difficulties of Ukraine’s neo-Nazi-symbol-wearing frontline fighters.

The report, referring to “thorny issues” in its headline, highlights several cases where Ukrainian and NATO authorities have been forced to take down social media posts promoting the work of Ukraine’s armed forces defending the country from Russia’s invasion. Featuring regimental and ‘morale’ patches accented with Nazi emblems like hooked crosses, sun wheels, and death heads, the images can present difficulties to those who know Vladimir Putin’s stated war goal of ‘deNazifying’ Ukraine is false because Ukraine is not a Nazi country.

