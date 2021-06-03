The Jerusalem Post:

Germany’s parliament declared BDS an antisemitic campaign in 2019. The EU and the US designated Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, a foreign terrorist organization.

The interior ministry of Germany’s most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia, announced last month that “strange alliances” were formed to launch antisemitic protests against Israel’s self-defense war against Hamas, including a coalition of German neo-Nazis parties and Germans of Syrian, Turkish and Lebanese origin.

The German journalist, Stefan Frank, who reports on contemporary antisemitism in the federal republic, listed last week the alliance of antisemitic organizations and groups on the website of the Swiss news outlet Audiatur.

The antisemitic network involves “Young people from Syria and Lebanon who join forces with right-wing extremists [Turkish] Grey Wolves,” according to the interior ministry.“Turkish supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood traditionally support Hamas, who conducted a missile war against Israel,” noted the interior ministry, adding “Also the right-wing extremist scene (neo-Nazis, NPD, and The Right) showed solidarity with Palestine.”

The NPD is an abbreviation for the main neo-Nazi party in Germany, The National Democratic Party of Germany. The Right is a small neo-Nazi party. Both the NPD and the Right support the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions campaign against Israel.Germany’s parliament declared BDS an antisemitic campaign in 2019. The EU and the US designated Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, a foreign terrorist organization.

A North Rhine-Westphalia government spokeswoman said the alliance between neo-Nazis and German Arabs had “nothing to do with the fact that the right-wing extremists suddenly became friendly to the Arabs. It’s just the expression of a deep hatred of Jews.”

More at The Jerusalem Post