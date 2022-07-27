Some of the foreign fighters who have gone to Ukraine to fight Russia are neo-Nazi extremists, and are returning to their home countries with combat skills, which could pose a threat, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reported on Thursday.

20,000 foreign fighters went to serve in Ukraine at the beginning of the conflict, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in early March.

These fighters have been trained for combat, learning skills that they could use to train, recruit and plan violence upon their return home, foreign policy expert Tarek Megerisi wrote in Foreign Policy.

“On the ground in real-world battle situations, the extremists are gaining experience in combat, guerilla warfare, explosives, and sniper activity. These skills and this experience could ultimately be turned against Western governments.”

