Neil DeGrasse Tyson says biology is insufficient at explaining gender ideology – and teen detransition activist Chloe Cole rips his claims

Famous ‘detransitioner’ and activist Chloe Cole slammed Neil Degrasse Tyson, after he posted a TikTok insisting biology is insufficient in explaining gender ideology.

I watched @neiltyson flail around trying to describe gender as a spectrum and decided to refute some of his points in a short video. pic.twitter.com/CaU9XyHrBA — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) August 1, 2023

In the video, Tyson said that people should think about gender as a ‘spectrum’ because sometimes people feel more female than male and sometimes they put on makeup in the morning and sometimes they don’t.

‘Tomorrow I might feel 80 percent male. I’ll remove the makeup, and I’ll wear a muscle shirt,’ Tyson said.

‘Apparently the XX/XY chromosomes are insufficient, because when we wake up in the morning we exaggerate whatever feature we want to portray the gender of our choice,’ he continued.

Cole, 19, who actively opposes gender-affirming care for minors after transitioning herself, called out Tyson for comparing biology to makeup in a video she posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

