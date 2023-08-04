Neighbors of man who allegedly kept woman hostage say he was ‘menace’ who lured young girls into his home

Former neighbors of a “con man” who allegedly sexually assaulted and kept a woman hostage inside a makeshift cinder block cell say he was a “neighborhood menace” who threatened residents and lured young girls to live with him.

Those who lived near Negasi Zuberi in a quiet suburb in Vancouver, Wash., told The Post he made money renting out rooms and beds inside a two-story townhome which he pretended to own.

They also said Zuberi, a married father of two, would bring “prostitutes and weirdos” there at all hours of the night.

One neighbor, who only wanted to be referred to as “Danny,” said he recalled seeing one young woman shivering and crying outside the home in December 2022 after she had a blowout argument with Zuberi.

“I went up to her and offered her hot tea and some soup because it was freezing,” Danny said. “She told me [Zuberi] took her keys and cell [phone], and when I asked her if she wanted me to call the police, she said, ‘No, I don’t want to get in trouble with him. It’s not worth it! He’s crazy!’”

Zuberi, 29, was arrested on July 16 for allegedly sexually assaulting a sex worker he had abducted and restrained in Seattle then drove back to his home about 450 miles away in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

