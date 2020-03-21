The Stanford Daily:

The call came two days after the test results from Stanford Hospital said Olivia Fu ’22 was negative for “Coronavirus.”



As she stood in line with her father to buy pupusas, a nurse from Vaden Health Center called her to break the news: The negative result Fu received was for seasonal coronavirus. She had tested positive for COVID-19.

“The whole point of me getting tested was so I would know whether or not I could interact with my dad … and I’d already had lunch with my dad,” Fu told The Daily.

